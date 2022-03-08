Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $172,030,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $316.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.05 and a 200-day moving average of $390.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.66 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

