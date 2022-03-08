ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,197 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 61.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.