Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research firms have weighed in on IMNM. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
IMNM stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Immunome has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $48.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -1.26.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
