Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,683,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $9,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $7,672,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,887. The firm has a market cap of $640.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

