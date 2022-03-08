Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

