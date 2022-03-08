Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.
Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.
In other news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Independence Contract Drilling (Get Rating)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
