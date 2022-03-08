India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.06. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 237,039 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $47.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

