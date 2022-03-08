ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) received a €13.50 ($14.67) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGA. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €17.30 ($18.80) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.15 ($15.39).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

