Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inotiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $115,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Cole Davis purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $25,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $400,195. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 262,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

