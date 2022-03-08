Insider Buying: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Buys 13,352 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 1,683,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,563. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.