Insider Buying: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Buys 13,352 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 1,683,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,563. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.
About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)
AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.