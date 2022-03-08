Insider Buying: Doctor Care Anywhere Group Plc (ASX:DOC) Insider Buys 67,796 Shares of Stock

Doctor Care Anywhere Group Plc (ASX:DOC – Get Rating) insider Richard Dammery bought 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.82 ($14,598.41).

Get Doctor Care Anywhere Group alerts:

Doctor Care Anywhere Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Receive News & Ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.