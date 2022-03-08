Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.68 per share, with a total value of 100,200.00.

Shares of DOUG traded down 0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 6.58. 635,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,811. Douglas Elliman Inc has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 8.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,410,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,496,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

