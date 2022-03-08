Insider Buying: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 680,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

