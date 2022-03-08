Insider Buying: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TRHC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 680,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.38.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
