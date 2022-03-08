Insider Buying: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AZEK opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AZEK by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.