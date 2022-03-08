Insider Buying: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
TFC opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.
