Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVEO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 39,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.31.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

