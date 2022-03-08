Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells 52,500 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$186,900.00.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The company has a market cap of C$780.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMMC shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

