Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16.

On Monday, January 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

