Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $13,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -158.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

