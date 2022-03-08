Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $649,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 973,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

PUBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

