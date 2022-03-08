Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells 7,344 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WCC stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

