Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

