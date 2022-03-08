Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,670 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Intapp were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

