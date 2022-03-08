Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 215.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% in the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

