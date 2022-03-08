Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.