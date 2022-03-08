Intellicheck (IDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $59.38 million, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

IDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $129,461. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

