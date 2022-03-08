Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $142,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO traded down $10.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

