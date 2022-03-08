Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $21.18 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. AON comprises 0.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.43. 19,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,204. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

