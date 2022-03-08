International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 158 ($2.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

