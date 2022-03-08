Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$22.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$22.25 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

