Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.33

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 42215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.