Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 148,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

IVAC opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $125.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,363 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 1,142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

