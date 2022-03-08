Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.62.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $436.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after buying an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

