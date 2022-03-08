Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,480. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

