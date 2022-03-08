Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF accounts for 1.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.36. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,292. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

