Invesco Ltd. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 208,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

