Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 94.16%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

