Invesco Ltd. Sells 14,700 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LADR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.