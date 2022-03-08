Invesco Ltd. Sells 72,117 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 167.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 35,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 52,102 shares during the last quarter.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

