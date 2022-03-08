Invesco Ltd. Sells 8,218,166 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,218,166 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 132.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 473,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 42.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,840,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,183,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.