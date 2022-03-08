Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVR. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,581,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 671,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,460,000 after buying an additional 2,926,436 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,198,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 367,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

