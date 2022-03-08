Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.55

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

