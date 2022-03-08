Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.55

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
