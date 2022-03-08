Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cedar Fair (FUN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) recently:
- 3/4/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $67.00.
- 2/17/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $76.00.
- 2/10/2022 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “
NYSE:FUN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,892. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
