Investors Buy High Volume of Host Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 16,305 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 516 put options.

Shares of HST traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 1,054,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,613,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after buying an additional 236,124 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

