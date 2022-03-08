Investors Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
AT&T stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
