Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $90,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SunOpta by 63.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SunOpta by 40.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. reduced their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $512.25 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.92.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

