IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

IRIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

