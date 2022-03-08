IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.71.
IRIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
