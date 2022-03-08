IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRCP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
IRCP opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.66.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.