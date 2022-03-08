IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRCP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

IRCP opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRCP. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 946,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 273,807 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

