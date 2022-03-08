iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $38,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 144,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.27.

