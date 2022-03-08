iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $87.46 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.