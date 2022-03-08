iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) Shares Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) by 3,153.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,953 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XJH opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.